New York Times' first issue went out to the public 172 years ago today, and its first page included an article about a significant incident in Lancaster County that sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Then called The New York Daily Times, the first issue of the newspaper on Sept. 18, 1851 included a story about the "Christiana Riot" which happened days before on Sept. 11. The newspaper posted a photo of its first issue on Instagram − amid the faded text, “Fugitive Slave Riot in Lancaster Co., Pa." is still discernable.

Four young men who had been enslaved by Maryland farmer Edward Gorsuch escaped to Lancaster County in 1949. Gorsuch tracked the men down at a farm near Christiana in 1951 following the passage of the Fugitive Slave Act, which compelled citizens to help capture slaves who fled their owners.

Gorsuch found the men guarded by a former slave named William Parker, other free Blacks and white abolitionists. Parker and the group killed Gorsuch, wounded his son and several others.

While 38 men were charged with treason under the law, no one was found guilty.