Lancaster County has recorded more new coronavirus cases in the first half of November than it did in any prior full month of the pandemic.

The county logged 2,340 new cases of COVID for Nov. 1-15, or an average of 156 per day.

That surpasses October’s full-month total of 1,884 new cases, which had beat the previous record month of April, when there were 1,642 new cases recorded here.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Lancaster General of WellSpan Ephrata hospitals has averaged 65 so far this month, which is more than double the daily average of 28 in October. It is four times the 16 COVID-19 patients the two hospitals averaged in September.

On Monday morning, there were 80 COVID-19 patients at the two hospitals, according to data posted to their websites.

Deaths have not increased as rapidly, but they are rising. In the first half of November, there have been 16 COVID-19 deaths here, according to the county’s coronavirus website. There were 21 in all of October, and 13 in September.

The pandemic’s deadliest month here was April, when 183 people died of COVID-19. The pandemic’s total now stands at 464, according the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.