On May 27, women in the Lancaster County area will be offered a simple reminder – to discover or rediscover a sense of purpose, peace and power.

The first-ever Let Me Remind Her Conference will take place at the Lancaster city Holiday Inn at 26 East Chestnut Street for a day filled with activities, panel speakers, live performances and more.

The conference is the brainchild of four area women – Tymira Pearson, known musically as “Suge;” fellow musician Naiby Perez; The Mix Lancaster director of family engagement Marisol Santos; and Patricia Robinson, CEO of Evolve Training and Development.

Over the course of the six-hour event, Pearson says that the women who attend will take part in activities and talks that help them not only fall in love with themselves more, but to also gain a sisterhood with other women in the room and beyond. “We understand those things take time, but to provide an opportunity for that to begin is how sisterhood is formed,” Pearson says via email.

If You Go What: Let Me Remind Her Conference. When: May 27, 11 a.m. Where: Holiday Inn, 26 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster. on Eventbrite (Ticket sales end May 20). More info:lanc.news/letmeremindher.

A highlight of the event will be a panel discussion between four Lancaster County women of note, featuring Fran Rodriguez of the Latino Empowerment Program and Lancaster County Community Foundation; women’s life coach Diana Serrano; cancer survivor and “First Lady” of Christ Saves Church Elizabeth Quinones; and president of Never Stand Alone USA and former “Amish Mafia” cast member Esther Schmucker.

“When you look at the flyer and you look at the four of us, we are so different in terms of age and race and I'm sure, beliefs and backgrounds,” Rodriguez says. “That is what excites me the most about that day - the conversations that we will have as a group and then what could happen beyond the conference with the women in attendance.”

Rodriguez, who first moved from Brooklyn to Lancaster County in the early ’80s, is well known in the community through her years as senior program officer at the Lancaster County Community Foundation. Her time with sectors ranging from public education to state government has given her a well-rounded perspective on the betterment of Lancaster County.

“I can go to Brooklyn and get Brooklyn, but I can also rub elbows with politicians and CEOs, or the ladies in the southeast (of Lancaster city) that just want to hang out,” Rodriguez says of her versatility.

The Latino Empowerment Program - a 10-week series that takes place yearly - has more than 100 alumni, including Let Me Remind Her co-organizer Perez, who helped seek out Rodriguez for the panel.

While Rodriguez says that she has plenty of panel experience, one participant who says the opposite is Esther Schmucker. Though Schmucker has done a fair share of public speaking at schools and similar women’s conferences,she says that this will be her first panel event.

While many Lancaster County residents will remember Schmucker from the mania of the “Amish Mafia” cable TV show a decade ago, she has rebranded herself in recent years as a staunch supporter of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, specifically those from Plain communities. Founded in 2018, Never Stand Alone USA is an organization dedicated to making sure women who need the support are not alone across a variety of situations, ranging from mental health issues to courtroom experiences.

Schmucker says that she herself has had difficulties speaking publicly about domestic abuse after coming out of an eight-year abusive relationship.

“It is very challenging at first to share your story - honestly, it was terrifying,” Schmucker says. “Vulnerability is always a risk, and you have to understand that (when you share your story). You have to understand that, most of the time, people are grateful and can relate to your story. There’s people that will judge you, there's a lot of misunderstandings - or really, a lack of understanding - when it comes to abusive relationships and what happens in the minds of victims.”

Schmucker is currently working on a long-in-the-works book about her experiences that she hopes to release in the next year.

However different in background, both Schmucker and Rodriguez, along with the organizers, are hoping Let Me Remind Her won’t be a one-time thing.

“We go to banquets and birthday parties, and those things are very festive, but to find a place where we are all grounded and can come together as one to have a moment of sharing - that is so timely right now,” Rodriguez says.“I feel that women don't get to support each other as often as we should.This event will give us an opportunity to try something in Lancaster that will hopefully be appealing to women of different backgrounds, that's what excited me the most.”