Cows and Clouds in Warwick Twp.
Cows graze in the field as storm clouds gather overhead along Meadow Valley Road in Warwick Twp. Friday May 29, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT

Summer is bringing isolated showers and clouds to Lancaster County today, the first official day of the season. 

Fog will be likely in the morning before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s, with a 50% chance of rain, NWS said. 

Rain showers are likely after 2 p.m., NWS said, with a high humidity near 70%. 

Rain will stay in the forecast through most of next week. 

Temperatures will likely stay in the mid-80s. 

