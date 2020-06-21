Summer is bringing isolated showers and clouds to Lancaster County today, the first official day of the season.

Fog will be likely in the morning before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s, with a 50% chance of rain, NWS said.

Rain showers are likely after 2 p.m., NWS said, with a high humidity near 70%.

Rain will stay in the forecast through most of next week.

Temperatures will likely stay in the mid-80s.

