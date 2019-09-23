Happy first day of fall, even though the forecast doesn't show it.

Expect a high in the upper 80s today, according to the National Weather Service.

AccuWeather says a high of 90 degrees should feel more like 95 degrees.

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

The warmth should subside to the mid-70s on Tuesday, but pop back up into the low 80s again by Thursday — and stay there through the weekend, the weather service says.

The average high on the first day of fall in Lancaster County is in the mid-70s, according to data from Millersville University's Weather Information Center.