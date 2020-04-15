An inmate and a second employee at Lancaster County Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, county officials announced Wednesday.

The inmate was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms prior to being committed earlier this week, reported an email statement from Lawrence George, Lancaster County's chief clerk.

The county learned of the inmate's results today.

The inmate wore a mask upon arrival and was housed alone and restricted from contact with other inmates, the statement said.

Prison staff in close contact with the inmate were provided personal protective equipment, and when out of the cell, the inmate wore a mask and gloves, the statement said.

The second prison employee who tested tested positive for COVID-19 has been placed on immediate paid administrative leave and advised to self-quarantine.

The first COVID-19 positive case among prison employees was reported April 8. The county said it became aware of the second employee's positive test results Wednesday.

Other staffers who work in close proximity with the COVID-19 positive prison employee have been placed on leave, the statement said. The staffer's work area has also been sanitized by a industrial cleaning company.

Including the two prison employees, Lancaster County Government has had four employees test positive for COVID-19. The other employees work at the District Attorney's Office and in the Behavioral Health and Developmental Services department.

