The first death in Lancaster County related to COVID-19 has been reported, according to the state Department of Health.

On Saturday, the DOH said that Lancaster County now has 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"We reached a sad milestone today with our first confirmed death in Lancaster County," county commissioner Josh Parsons said in a tweet.

New Numbers: March 28Lancaster County cases: 45Lancaster County deaths: 1PA cases: 2,751PA negative tests: 25,254PA deaths: 34(1/2) — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) March 28, 2020

There are 2,751 confirmed cornavirus cases in the state, according to the most recent update by the DOH, including 533 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

It is unknown where the Lancsater County death took place.

There have been 34 COVID-19-related deaths in the state and all of those have been adult patients, according to state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

The DOH is holding a press conference today at 1 p.m.

Click here to watch live.

