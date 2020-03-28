Aerial views of Lancaster during shutdown
The Franklin & Marshall campus in Lancaster was largely deserted on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Downtown Lancaster can be seen in the distance.  

 Quinn Staley | staff videographer

The first death in Lancaster County related to COVID-19 has been reported, according to the state Department of Health. 

On Saturday, the DOH said that Lancaster County now has 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

"We reached a sad milestone today with our first confirmed death in Lancaster County," county commissioner Josh Parsons said in a tweet. 

There are 2,751 confirmed cornavirus cases in the state, according to the most recent update by the DOH, including 533 new cases confirmed on Saturday. 

It is unknown where the Lancsater County death took place. 

There have been 34 COVID-19-related deaths in the state and all of those have been adult patients, according to state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

The DOH is holding a press conference today at 1 p.m.

