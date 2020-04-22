The first spotted lanternfly eggs have hatched in Pennsylvania this season, signalling another year of the destructive invasive insects’ spread across the state.

Lanternfly nymphs were discovered this week in western Philadelphia, according to officials at the state Department of Agriculture.

“We need every Pennsylvanian to keep their eyes peeled for this bad bug, we can’t let our guard down,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a statement, calling for Pennsylvanians to smash existing egg masses and set up traps to catch the insects.

Lanternflies, which have no natural predators in the state, can be destructive to crops, especially orchards, vineyards and hardwoods, said David Bowne, an associate professor of ecology at Elizabethtown College.

According to Bowne, adult lanternflies have strong, straw-like mouth parts, which they jam into plants, sucking out sugary liquids inside. The insects then secrete a sticky liquid, which coats those same plants and attracts destructive molds.

The lanternfly, native to Asia, was first discovered in Pennsylvania in Berks County in 2014. It has since spread, and a total of 26 counties, including Lancaster County, are now in a lanternfly quarantine zone.

Spotted lanternfly hatches are expected to begin in southern Pennsylvania this month, when nymphs will seek tender plant tissue to feed on, experts said.