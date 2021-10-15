Gov. Tom Wolf this week confirmed a Black woman as deputy commissioner of staff for the Pennsylvania State Police, the first such appointment in the agency’s 116 year history.

Lt. Col. Kristal Turner-Childs, an Elizabethtown College graduate, joined the state police in 1998.

Turner-Childs has served with valor and worked her way up through the ranks, Wolf said in a news release Tuesday announcing the confirmation.

“Her exemplary service and commitment to protecting the public makes her extremely qualified for this leadership role,” Wolf said. “My administration is committed to ensuring that our workforce is reflective of Pennsylvania’s diverse population and I’m thankful for the lieutenant colonel’s passion for helping all Pennsylvanians throughout her career.”

Turner-Childs said her “mentality has always been to help and serve the department and the diverse communities of the commonwealth. I am honored to be the first African-American Deputy Commissioner of Staff and hope the appointment inspires others to pursue their passions.”

Turner-Childs was assigned to the Avondale barracks after graduating from the academy. She led Troop L in Reading as captain and held various roles at the York and Harrisburg stations and with the agency’s Recruitment and Special Services Office.

As deputy commissioner of staff, Turner-Childs will help Commissioner Robert Evanchick develop policies to make the agency efficient in carrying out its responsibilities.