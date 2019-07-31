After a few evening showers and thunderstorms pass in the early evening, the night should be mostly clear for people in Lancaster County to experience the "black moon."

A black moon is when there are two new moons in once month. It's a colloquial term, like blue moon or blood moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

This phenomena happens roughly once every 32 months.

What will you see?

Not much.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During new moon phases, the skies are usually the darkest. This could mean that the Milky Way could be more visible than usual in areas with little light pollution.