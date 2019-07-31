IJ20041028B101.jpg
Skies cleared Wednesday night after a day obscured by clouds, offering stargazers an unobstructed view of a lunar eclipse. Such eclipses occur when Earth's shadow is cast upon the moon. The orange-rust color of an eclipsed moon is the result of sunlight leaking through Earth's atmosphere and ino the shadow. Hopefully, many Lancaster County residents enjoyed the show; astronomers say they will have to wait until 2007 for the next one.

 Grove

After a few evening showers and thunderstorms pass in the early evening, the night should be mostly clear for people in Lancaster County to experience the "black moon."

A black moon is when there are two new moons in once month. It's a colloquial term, like blue moon or blood moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

This phenomena happens roughly once every 32 months. 

What will you see?

Not much.

During new moon phases, the skies are usually the darkest. This could mean that the Milky Way could be more visible than usual in areas with little light pollution.