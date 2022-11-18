The recently opened Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first birth Wednesday afternoon.

Townsley Guy Stetzler was born at 12:10 p.m. Nov. 16 to Devon and Steven Stetzler, according to a news release. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and both mom and baby were doing well. Townsley’s parents received a “first baby at Lancaster Medical Center” onesie, Penn State gear and some gift baskets.

The East Hempfield Township medical center’s Family Birthing Suite and the Penn State Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic opened Monday, Nov. 14. The medical center began seeing patients Oct. 3.

“Our Family Birthing Suite provides holistic care and support coupled with the latest technologies to help families of all types experience happy and safe deliveries,” said Dr. Laura Hunter, medical director of obstetrics and gynecology at Lancaster Medical Center, who delivered Townsley.

The birthing suite includes private rooms with amenities, three delivery rooms, eight postpartum rooms, a C-section operating room and one flex room, equipped for all care that could be needed for obstetrics patients, the press release said. There’s also a special care nursery that includes additional benefits, such as AngelEye technology, allowing parents to monitor their baby at all times.