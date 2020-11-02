The first $1 million winning jackpot for an online Powerball ticket was sold recently.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket matched the five balls during the Oct. 31 drawing.

The winning numbers were 02-06-40-42-55.

Saturday's drawing yielded the first winning ticket of $1 million since Powerball was added to the Pennsylvania Lottery online platform in January, which allows adults to play lottery tickets on their computer or mobile device.

Pennsylvania is one of 12 U.S. states to sell lottery games online, beginning in 2018.

The lottery did not announce any claims for the winning ticket Monday.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $137 million, or $106.6 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, November 4, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.