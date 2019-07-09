Independence Day fireworks resulted in injuries, citations and at least one fire in Lancaster County, according to officials.
Lancaster General Hospital treated six minor fireworks-related injuries and burns during the day; UPMC Pinnacle Lititz treated one person for a fireworks-related injury; and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital did not receive any patients with fireworks-related injuries, according to the hospitals’ spokespeople.
Manheim Township police cited two men for throwing lit fireworks at a vehicle traveling on Route 30 at Harrisburg Pike, police said.
Police in Lititz Borough cited six people for setting off fireworks in residential neighborhoods. It is illegal to set off fireworks in the borough without obtaining a permit. Violators can face fines of up to $50.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police cited a man with violating Warwick Township’s ban on consumer fireworks. Fines for violating the law can range from $100 to $1,000.
Fireworks also were responsible for a dumpster fire on Almanac Avenue in Lancaster city, police said.