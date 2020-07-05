Several trash and dumpster fires were reported last night and early this morning, some of which were likely caused by fireworks, fire officials said.

At least seven trash fires were reported last night, according to radio dispatch.

Lancaster Township Fire Chief Ron Comfort Jr. said he suspects the fires in Lancaster Township were caused by fireworks being disposed in the dumpsters.

Fires were reported at Hidden Lane in East Hempfield, Hellers Church Road in Upper Leacock Township, East Strawberry St., Second St. and Lepore Drive in Lancaster city, Dickens Drive and Wyncroft Lane in Lancaster Township.