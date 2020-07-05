Carelessly discharged fireworks caused over $100,000 in damages in Lancaster city after a fire broke out, fire officials said.

Lancaster city Bureau of Fire was dispatched to a fire at 250 New Dorwart St. right before midnight.

A release from the bureau said the fire began after fireworks were discharged within 50 feet of the 250 New Dorwart St. building and quickly spread to neighboring properties.

The bureau said the ignition of fireworks so close to a building was a “careless act.”

The fire's origin was investigated by Lancaster city fire marshals, the bureau said.

City firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Manheim Township and Willow Street.

The bureau reminded city residents that fireworks cannot be discharged:

- On a public or private property without permission from the property owner

- Within or toward a vehicle or building

- Within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

- While the operator is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.