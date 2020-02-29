Five people have died in three fatal fires in the first eight weeks of the year in Lancaster County, and county officials announced this week they are ramping up their safety education efforts.

The latest victims are among 39 people who have lost their lives in fires here over the past decade.

There have been 24 fatal fires in Lancaster County since 2010, according to LNP records. The most recent fires were in West Hempfield Township, Elizabethtown and Columbia.

Here are some things we learned from a review of news coverage of those fires, their causes and their victims.

CAUSES: Most of the fires since 2010 were accidental, though two were ruled arson-homicides and one was a suicide. Electrical issues, smoking and kitchen fires related to stoves were frequent causes. Some of the properties lacked working smoke detectors.

LOCATIONS: Lancaster city and East Cocalico Township each had three fatal fires, and those fires accounted for 18 of the deaths over the decade. The rest of the fires were scattered throughout the county, with one each in 16 municipalities.

VICTIMS: Those who died ranged in age from 2 to 96. The average age was 50. Six victims were children and 11 were over age 65.

WORST FIRE: Unattended cooking sparked a fire on July 4, 2013, that killed seven people, including four children, at a home in the 100 block of East Clay Street in Lancaster. It was the county’s worst fire death toll here since 1961.

STRUCTURES: Most of the fatal fires were in older frame or brick homes, based on a review of news coverage and photos of the fire scenes. One fire was at a business, one involved a riding mower and two were caused by accidental ignition of propane.

YEAR TOLL: This is how many people died in fires here in the past 10 years:

2020: 5 (as of Feb. 28)

2019: 2

2018: 1

2017: 4

2016: 0

2015: 1

2014: 5

2013: 9

2012: 2

2011: 3

2010: 7