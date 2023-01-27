Firefighters saved three cows trapped inside of a burning barn in Colerain Township on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded at 12:37 p.m. to a reported barn fire in the first block of White Rock Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The barn is just off Noble Road and just over a mile south of Pennsylvania State Game Lands 136.

Quarryville Assistant Fire Company Assistant Chief Joel Neff said the barn had hay on its top floor and at least 10 different fire departments responded. He noted that the heat from the fire melted paneling and broke a window of a nearby house, but the fire didn't spread.

Firefighters found the three cows trapped inside the barn's basement during the fire. Neff said firefighters kept them alive by filtering the air around them and spraying them with hoses to keep them cool until firefighters could safely rescue them from the burning building.

Barn owner Joe Fisher said he has 35 cows, all of which survived. Neff wasn't sure how the fire started − Fisher said there was a hand torch in the barn that may have caused the fire, but he wasn't sure how.

Neff called the barn a "total loss" but said firefighters saved a majority of the equipment stored inside. Fisher wasn't sure of the barn's value, but said it was built in 1982.

"It gets your head spinning," Fisher said of the fire. "I’m just glad the animals and people all got out.

Neff also said EMS checked out one resident at the scene, but they were not seriously injured.