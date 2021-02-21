A snowmobile caught fire inside a vehicle repair shop in East Hempfield Township on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

The vehicle caught fire at Combined Auto Sales in the 2300 block of Lancaster Road at around 4:12 p.m., the supervisor said.

No one was injured during the blaze, the supervisor said.

First responders were called to block off parts of Lancaster Road, though the supervisor was unsure where the road would be blocked off.

The supervisor was unsure how the vehicle caught fire.