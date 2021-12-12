A small fire broke out at the Kellogg’s cereal-making plant in East Hempfield Township on Saturday night, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the plant in the 2000 block of State Road, just off Route 283, shortly after 9 p.m., the supervisor said.

The fire was discovered to have originated in a dust bin and was contained by the plant’s sprinkler system. No one was injured in the incident.

Attempts to reach Kellogg’s for comment Sunday were not immediately successful.

Unionized Kellogg’s workers across the county, including 380 workers at the State Road plant, have been on strike since Oct. 5 after their five-year master contract expired.

Workers rejected a tentative five-year contract negotiated by their union last week.