A fire damaged a barn at Verdant View Farm early Monday morning, the second fire at the Paradise Township location in the last five years.

Firefighters responded to the barn in the 400 block of Strasburg Road at 12:08 a.m., according to dispatch reports. Verdant View Farm is about two miles east of Strasburg and at the intersection of Paradise Lane and Strasburg Road.

Responding firefighters arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames. Crews worked to safe a farm house and garage near the barn, both of which sustained heat damage from the fire.

A house at the location serves as a bed and breakfast.

A supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications said crews are still at the scene as of 8:41 a.m. Firefighters called a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal to help determine the cause of the fire.

The same barn burned in April 2018 and killed about 100 chicks and a bull that was in the barn. The fire chief of Strasburg Fire deemed the barn a total loss at the time, and estimated the lost at $250,000 to the barn and adjacent house and $100,000 to the contents of the barn.