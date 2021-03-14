Firefighters in Lancaster County responded to numerous brush fires over the weekend as weather conditions became ripe for blazes to spread rapidly, though the fires mostly did not directly impact the public, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

No injuries were reported from any of the weekend’s brush fires, and homes or businesses were largely unaffected, according to supervisors on Saturday and Sunday.

Some flaming brush and debris fell onto Amtrak railroad tracks near the 500 block of Turnpike Road in West Donegal Township at around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, a supervisor said.

A separate brush fire in the 1200 block of Stoney Lane in Conestoga Township at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday spread to a barn, causing minimal damage to the structure but disabling a truck parked inside, according to Capt. Mark Mitchell of the Conestoga Fire Department.

A supervisor was unsure of how many acres were impacted by the fires on Sunday.

The number of brush fires on Saturday was higher than usual, according to one supervisor. At one point on Sunday afternoon, firefighters were responding to four different brush fires across the county.

Wind speeds picked up and relative humidity levels dropped over the weekend, creating favorable conditions for fires to quickly spread, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A special weather statement for most of south and central Pennsylvania was released by the National Weather Service on Saturday, warning of an increased risk of fire spread, and a Red Flag Warning was issued on Sunday signaling critical fire weather conditions.