Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Strasburg Township.

Firefighters responded to a reported fire at 1410 Village Rd. at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday. The home is near Pequea Creek and just west of Strasburg.

Strasburg Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Amos Fisher reported that the fire started on the back porch before spreading to the back side of the house.

The fire was under control after around 15 minutes. Fisher said that the building was uninhabitable.

Ron Rannels, 77, has lived in the home for 15 years with his wife. He said that he was smoking on the back porch, which is what he believed started the fire, and that he and his wife were "rattled." Fire officials have not yet determined the cause.

Tim Bradley, 56, of Lampeter, owned the house for 15 years. He said most of the porch was made of metal, but the wooden siding was the portion that caught fire. He estimated that damages were in the thousands.

Strasburg Fire Company was assisted by the Willow Street, Lampeter, Renton and Ronks Fire Companies.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.