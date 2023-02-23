Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire has been reported in Mount Joy Township.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a residence at intersection of Greentree and Elizabethtown Roads at at 1:13 p.m. in Elizabethtown, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A dispatcher said the residents are out safely and the fire is on the back porch. Firefighters are fighting the fire and working to determine if it spread to the rest of the house.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.