Over 15 emergency units responded to a fire in Penn Township Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, reported around 4 p.m., was located in the 100 block of Fairland Road, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

All occupants of the house were able to quickly evacuate, radio dispatch said.

When units arrived, there was a heavy fire began in the rear of the house, Andrew Kirchner, fire chief of Manheim Fire Department, said. A wood-working shop is located in the back of the house, Kirchner said.

As of 4:35 p.m., at least 18 units were responding to the fire, Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported.

This is a developing story.

