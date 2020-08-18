A single-story dwelling caught fire in Martic Township Tuesday evening, radio dispatch said.

Reported at 7:51 p.m., the fire took place in the 600 block of Drytown Road, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

While responding to the incident, emergency personnel spotted smoke about a mile out from the fire, according to dispatch.

When they arrived to the scene, first responders reported live wires had fallen into the yard.

The fire was reportedly under control around 8:25 p.m., dispatch said.

All occupants were able to escape the house.

Drytown Road is closed from Hilldale Road to River Road as firefighters battle the fire, dispatch said.

This is a developing story.