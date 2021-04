A Providence Township chicken house went up in flames on Saturday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire began in the 500 block of Pennsy Road off of Lancaster Pike at 3:55 p.m., the supervisor said. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames, according to initial dispatch reports.

No people or animals are believed to have been injured in the blaze, the supervisor said.

The cause of the fire was unknown.