Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brecknock Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The blaze began in the 100 block of Meadowlark Lane just before 4:40 p.m., according to the supervisor. Initial dispatch reports indicated that a two-story home was showing heavy fire.

No one was injured in the blaze, the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure what caused the fire.

Units from Lancaster and Berks counties were called to the scene.