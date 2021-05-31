An Akron home was evacuated after it caught fire on Monday morning, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Firefighters arrived in the 100 block of South 9th Street at 9:24 a.m. to find a heavy fire showing from the attic of a duplex, according to dispatch reports.

Several people were evacuated from the building, though no injuries were reported, the supervisor said.

The fire was under control at 10:07 a.m., the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure of the extent of the blaze.