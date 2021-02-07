A three-story apartment building near downtown Lancaster was evacuated Sunday morning after the structure caught fire, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Firefighters arrived at a building at 128 North Charlotte Street just after 10:47 a.m. Sunday to find a kitchen fire with one person trapped inside, according to Lancaster Fire Chief Scott Little. The person was removed and transported to Lancaster General Hospital for evaluation.

Little did not know the extent of the person's injuries.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the blaze and the extent of any property damage, Little said.

Units from Manheim Township, Willow Street, Rorherstown, Gordonville helped put the fire under control in about 20 minutes, Little said.