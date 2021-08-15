A vehicle broke loose and struck a man, pinning his arm to a tree for several minutes Saturday evening, according to the Willow Street Fire Company.

The car slid down a steep driveway and onto the grass, striking the man in the 200 block of Mount Hope School Road, off of Rawlinsville Road in Providence Township, at 7:32 p.m., Fire Chief Chief Craig Rhineer Jr. said. The vehicle was attempting to drive up the driveway when it began sliding backwards down the incline.

“The car had started to spin,” Rhineer said. “At that time of night the grass was just damp enough.”

Firefighters found the man’s arm trapped between the car and the tree, he said.

“The only way to remove (the car) was to go backwards into two more trees of shrubbery or to pull the vehicle up the driveway,” Rhineer said.

Determining that moving the car up the hill in the damp grass wasn’t possible, firefighters instead stabilized the vehicle and then began clearing away shrubbery in an effort to free the man.

Firefighters cut away a small section of the tree before freeing the man after about nine minutes, Rhineer said.

The man was later able to walk to an ambulance, which transported him a hospital to be treated for his injuries. The severity of the man’s arm injury was unknown.

The scene was later turned over to Pennsylvania State Police. Rhineer was unsure if police will investigate the matter further.