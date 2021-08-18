Several animals were rescued after a residence caught fire in Paradise Township on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The two-story building caught fire in the 300 block of South Belmont Road around 6 p.m., the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a working fire, according to dispatch reports

Several animals inside the building were rescued, the supervisor said. The supervisor was unsure what kind of animals were inside the building.

The blaze was under control by 6:40 p.m., the supervisor said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.