Firefighters put out a small mobile home fire in Mount Joy Borough on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The fire was reported about 8:30 p.m. near West Main Street and Springville Road. One person was reported to have smoke inhalation, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
According to emergency radio broadcasts, firefighters saw flames when they arrived. Firefighters were shutting down and leaving by 9:15 p.m.
Fire Department Mount Joy responded. The Red Cross was requested.
No further information was immediately available.