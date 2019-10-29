Mount Joy Borough mobile home fire 10292019

Firefighter battle a mobile home fire in Mount Joy Borough on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

 Tim Coover | Special to LNP

Firefighters put out a small mobile home fire in Mount Joy Borough on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The fire was reported about 8:30 p.m. near West Main Street and Springville Road. One person was reported to have smoke inhalation, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

According to emergency radio broadcasts, firefighters saw flames when they arrived. Firefighters were shutting down and leaving by 9:15 p.m.

Fire Department Mount Joy responded. The Red Cross was requested. 

No further information was immediately available. 