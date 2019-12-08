Several dozen firefighters put out a fire at CoolTrains Toys & Hobbies, at 106 W. Main Street in Landisville, Saturday afternoon.
The call was put in at 12:31 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Entrapment was reported.
One person was stuck on the second floor, but they have since been secured with no injuries, according to Assistant Chief Ben Herskowitz, from Hempfield Fire Department.
The fire was declared under control at 1:18 p.m.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
There is not yet an estimate of how much has been lost.