Landisville Fire 120819

One person was rescued from an apartment above CoolTrains Toys and Hobbies, 106 Main St., West Hempfield, where fire broke out Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

 Dan Nephin | Digital Staff

Several dozen firefighters put out a fire at CoolTrains Toys & Hobbies, at 106 W. Main Street in Landisville, Saturday afternoon.

The call was put in at 12:31 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Entrapment was reported.

One person was stuck on the second floor, but they have since been secured with no injuries, according to Assistant Chief Ben Herskowitz, from Hempfield Fire Department.

The fire was declared under control at 1:18 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

There is not yet an estimate of how much has been lost.