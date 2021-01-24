Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from the Manheim Borough Police Department.

Four firefighters were injured while heading to a fire in Rapho Township on Saturday morning, according to the Mastersonville Fire Company.

A fire engine headed to a barn fire in the 3000 block of Sunnyside Road crashed off-road at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Fire Chief Jeff Siegrist said. All four firefighters aboard were transported to the hospital.

The four firefighters were released from the hospital and were recovering at home Sunday afternoon, Siegrist said.

The fire chief said he could not discuss the type of injuries the firefighters experienced in the crash.

Manheim Borough Police Chief Joseph Stauffer said it appeared as though the truck ran off the road into a nearby embankment and rolled over before hitting a tree.

An investigation into how the crash occurred is underway, Siegrist said. The fire engine was totaled in the single-vehicle collision.

Penryn, Manheim and other surrounding fire companies will assist Mastersonville while the damaged fire engine is out of service, the department said.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to a vehicle fire on Sunnyside Road Saturday morning, Siegrist said. Units on scene discovered that the fire was actually coming from a barn that was used for welding.

No one was injured from the fire, though Siegirst said the blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in property damage.

An investigation into what caused the blaze is ongoing, Siegrist said.