Lancaster County firefighters helped free an osprey that had gotten tangled while flying over the Susquehanna River on Wednesday, according to a report by WGAL.

The Rawlingsville Fire Department, Pennsylvania Game Commission and other agencies helped free the bird from a fishing line that was hanging off the Norman Wood Bridge on Route 372 in Martic Township, south of Holtwood, on Wednesday, according to the report. The bird had gotten tangled in the line mid-flight and was unable to free itself.

A deputy fire chief was lowered on a rope to release the bird, WGAL said.

The osprey is now in a rehab facility, according to the report.