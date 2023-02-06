A fire damaged a three-story apartment building in Lancaster city on Monday, displacing five people and three pets.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at 301 W. Lemon St. on Monday at 10:21 a.m., according to dispatch reports. The building is a house divided into two apartments near West Lemon Street's intersection with North Mulberry Street. Dispatch reported the fire was on the second floor of a three-story building.

Lancaster Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson said firefighters put the fire out in about 15 minutes, and that it caused extensive damage to the second and third floors. Fire companies from Manheim Township, Willow Street and Rohrerstown assisted city firefighters. About 30 to 40 people were on scene to help battle the fire.

Anthony Osborn, a 50-year-old resident of the building who lives with the owner, said that he was out to buy a pack of cigarettes Monday morning. Less than 10 minutes later, he returned to see smoke coming out of the back chimney and flames on the second floor.

He noted that the original wiring in the house was still intact from the early 1900s and said he was sad to lose a valuable German painting.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do," he said. "I’m still in shock.”

The building is two blocks from where another house fire killed two teenaged girls in December. That fire displaced Jessica Graham, her husband and her 8-year-old child from a neighboring home that was condemned as a result of that fire.

The three have been displaced again, as their new home is attached to the property that was affected today. Graham, 29, lamented spending so many resources after the previous fire, only to have to relocate again.

"It's like the fire is following us."

Hutchinson didn't immediately know the cause of the fire, but said the first person to call in the fire contacted the city's fire house directly; he urged Lancaster residents to call 911 in an emergency.