Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Conoy Township soil and fertilizer plant Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded at 9:52 a.m. to the Fertrell Company plant at the intersection of North 2nd Street and Bainbridge Road for a reported fire. The plant is just north of Bainbridge and close to the Susquehanna River. A total of 16 emergency units, including five from Dauphin County, were at the scene as of 10:15 a.m.

Bainbridge Fire Company Lt. Jordan Geyer said firefighters got the fire under control in about 25 minutes, and that no one was injured. Fertrell Company production manager Matt Miller was unavailable for comment.

Geyer said the fire got about 25 feet away from four 500-gallon propane tanks outside the processing plant, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to within the main building. Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Geyer commended the firefighters' response, saying Bainbridge Fire Company previously did drills at the plant to learn the plant's layout and how to respond during an emergency.