Firefighters are on the scene of a garage fire in Quarryville that started Monday morning in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, near Good's Store.

The garage is attached to the single-story home and started shortly before 9:12 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Everyone made it out of the house, according to an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started.

The fire was reported under control in about a half-hour, firefighters reported to LCWC.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the house.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.