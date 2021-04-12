Garage fire in Quarryville

Firefighters battle a garage fire in Quarryville on Monday morning, April 12, 2021. 

 Photo courtesy of Tom Amico

Firefighters are on the scene of a garage fire in Quarryville that started Monday morning in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, near Good's Store. 

The garage is attached to the single-story home and started shortly before 9:12 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Everyone made it out of the house, according to an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent. 

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started. 

The fire was reported under control in about a half-hour, firefighters reported to LCWC. 

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the house. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next