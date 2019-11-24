Firefighters are currently battling a fire at the Weis Markets store in Gap. Fire units were dispatched to the store at 5360 Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. More than 3 dozen emergency units are currently involved in the firefighting effort.
Firefighters battling fire at Gap Weis
