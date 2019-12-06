Firefighters are currently battling a 3-alarm fire in Kensington Club Apartments in Lancaster township. Firefighters were call to 622 Wyncroft Lane at 105 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. All residents were safely evacuated from the building and several of the residents were watching the fire wrapped in blankets to keep warm. Kensington Club Apartments is in the 1400 block of Wabank Road in Lancaster Township. Wabank Road is currently closed at the entrance to the apartment complex. Nearly 3 dozen fire and emergency medical units are involved in the firefighting effort.
Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in Lancaster Township apartment building
