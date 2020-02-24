Firefighters are currently battling a woods fire in West Cocalico Township, fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched around 11 a.m. to North Peartown Road, Donny Stover, chief of Smokestown Fire Company, said.

Smokestown Fire Co. is covering Reinhold Fire Company's jurisdiction while they respond to the fire.

Two to three acres of land were estimated to be on fire, Josh Parsons, Lancaster County commissioner, said via Twitter.

The fire has been controlled, Stover said.

A woods fire in the 400 block of West Girl Scout Road Saturday damaged about three acres, Durlach Mount Airy Fire Company said via Facebook.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Schoeneck Fire Company, Brickerville Fire Company, Reinholds Fire Company, Lincoln Fire Company and Schaefferstown Fire Company also responded to Saturday's scene.