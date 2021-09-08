A pickup truck was set ablaze near a Mount Joy Township cemetery Wednesday night, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Firefighters arrived to find the truck engulfed in flames in the 200 of Terrace Road, near Mount Joy Cemetery, around 8:40 p.m., the supervisor said.

Dispatch reports stated that a group of two or three arsonists, believed to be teenagers, intentionally set the truck on fire and then fled toward a nearby cornfield.

Attempts to reach Northwest Regional police were not immediately returned.