Firefighters are working to contain a fire in New Holland Borough.
Crews were dispatched to East Main Street and Brimmer Avenue at 7:10 a.m.
Firefighters arriving on scene reported a working fire and indicated the fire could spread to a second building.
A second alarm was dispatched at 7:18, sending additional units to the scene.
A firefighter then reported fire showing through the peak of the second house, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Just after 7:30, a firefighter in the original building said the fire was contained to an apartment. The building was searched and was cleared, according to radio communications.
Digital reporter Ty Lohr is heading to the scene. This story will be updated.