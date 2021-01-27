Firefighters from Lancaster and Lebanon counties were called to a mobile home fire in Rapho Township on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A mobile home on Lebanon Road near Cider Press Road caught fire just before 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, the supervisor said. Homes in the area are close together, and at least one other residence in the area appeared to be smoking.

No injuries have been reported, the supervisor said.

More than two dozen units were on the scene as of 2:24 p.m. and a fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police was called in, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Crews were transporting water from a nearby creek.

Fire police have closed off the entrance to Cider Press Road from Lebanon Road.

A cause of the fire was not immediately know.

I’m at the scene of a mobile fire here in Rapho Township. Fire police aren’t letting anyone on Cider Press Road pic.twitter.com/hfgOnLcEOn — Erik Yabor (@EMYabor) January 27, 2021

