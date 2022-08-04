Firefighters responded to a fire in a mobile home on Trails End Court, in the Pheasant Ridge mobile home community, in Manor Township, shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Duane Hagelgans, commissioner of Blue Rock Fire Rescue, said the fire appears to have started outside the mobile home on the porch. A resident in the home woke up, looked out the window and saw fire outside, Hagelgans said. Hagelgans said the fire “rolled up and in and across the roof” of the dwelling, spreading into the attic area. The residents of the home escaped safely. Siding on a neighboring mobile home melted from the heat of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Manor Township [photos]
â€‹Blaine Shahan is a staff photographer. He can be reached at bshahan@lnpnews.com or (717) 481-8486.Â