Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Earl Township on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire began just after 5 p.m. at a single-story home in the first block of Lobin Road, off of Division Highway, north of New Holland, the supervisor said. The fire was reported to be under control at around 5:24 p.m.

No one was injured in the blaze, the supervisor said.

Dispatch reports indicated that several cats were inside the building at the time of the incident. The supervisor was unsure if the cats were removed safely.