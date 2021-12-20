Firefighters battled multiple large brushfires Monday in western Lancaster County, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The first blaze began in the woods near Pinnacle Overlook, close to a Norfolk Southern railroad line between Kelly’s Run and Tucquan Creek in Martic Township at 11:51 a.m., the supervisor said. The overlook is located along the Susquehanna River, off of Holtwood Road (Route 372).

A second fire was reported about four miles southeast of there in Susquehannock State Park in Drumore Township at 2:55 p.m. That blaze was near the 1800 block of Park Drive, the supervisor said.

Though relatively close, the two brushfires were not believed to be related, the supervisor said.

Firefighters were still battling both blazes into the early evening.