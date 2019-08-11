Firefighters were battling a house fire in near Elizabethtown on Sunday afternoon.

The fire on Locust Drive in West Donegal Township was dispatched about 3:20 p.m. Around 3:45 p.m., an order was given to evacuate the home and for firefighters to shift to a defensive mode, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Around 4 p.m., the Red Cross was asked help two adults, one child and a pet at the home.

The fire was several miles west of Elizabethtown borough.

Crews from Elizabethtown, Bainbridge, Mount Joy fire companies were on scene, along with firefighters from Dauphin and Lebanon counties.