No injuries were reported in a Monday morning fire in Columbia Borough that damaged a row home, according to an officer with the borough's fire department.
Dispatch reports showed the fire at 149 South Fourth Street was reported at 6:30 a.m. and a second alarm was called about 7 a.m., with the fire under control by 8 a.m.
Nobody was in the home at the time, and neighbors got out safely, according to Matthew Reifsnyder, the department's safety officer. He said there was significant fire damage in the second and third floor of the home, and some smoke damage to the neighboring ones.
Reifsnyder estimated that about 50 firefighters from companies as far away as Lancaster city responded to the call, and said it went to second alarm in part because not as many people were available due to the time of day.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
