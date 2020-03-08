Fire crews battled a morning fire Sunday in the 800 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Bart Township, fire officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the two-story house around 9:50 a.m., Randy Hershey, chief of Bart Township Fire Company, said.

The fire was said to have started in the basement and spread to the first and second floors, Hershey said. The fire was caused by an unattended coal stove in the basement, Hershey said.

The fire in the basement was so severe it burned through the first floor and caused it to almost cave in, Hershey said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, Hershey said.

The total loss is approximately $300,000, Hershey said.

The scene was cleared around 1 p.m., Hershey said.